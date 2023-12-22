Aya Yajima's SPY×FAMILY: Family Portrait Novel Gets Audiobook Version in Japan

© Tatsuya Endō, Aya Yajima, Shueisha, Viz Media

SPY×FAMILY: Family Portrait

Shueisha

released on Wednesday an audiobook version of'snovel, the adaptation of'smanga. The audiobook features the voices ofandis also the first novel from's Jump J-Books imprint to have an audiobook version.

Viz Media licensed the novel and will release it in English on December 26. Viz Media describes the novel's story:

Join the beloved cast of the best-selling SPY x FAMILY as they embark on five exciting adventures! In this book of SPY x FAMILY original prose stories, Anya attempts to make friends with her target Damian during an Eden Academy camping trip, Yuri spends his day off babysitting his niece, and Franky seeks Loid's help in winning the heart of a blind opera singer. Then, when the family sits for a portrait painting, Yor is terrified that her secret identity will be blown. And in the final story, the family is scrutinized by a pair of unseen observers… There's never been a family quite like this one!

The novel released in Japan in July 2021.

Yajima also wrote the novel adaptation of the SPY×FAMILY Code: White anime film. The film and its novel adaptation both released on Friday. The film is an all-new work with an original story. Crunchyroll will screen the film in North America in 2024.

Endō launched the original manga in Japan on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in March 2019. Shueisha began offering the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service on the same day. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print.

The first half of the anime adaptation's first season premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the first half as it aired, and it is also streaming an English dub . The anime's second half premiered in Japan in October 2022, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The anime's second season premiered on October 7.

The manga inspired a stage musical adaptation in March-May 2023.

Source: Comic Natalie