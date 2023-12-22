'Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!' Anime Gets Mini-Anime Shorts

1st episode available now; new episodes to stream on irregular schedule

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Yū Toyota 's Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ( 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ) manga revealed on Friday that an accompanying mini-anime titled "Cheri Maho Mini Gekijō" began streaming on the show's official X/Twitter account and YouTube channel starting on Friday. The staff will release new episodes at an irregular schedule. The anime adapts the manga's one-page manga shorts included with digital versions of the manga.

© 豊田悠／SQUARE ENIX・アニメ「チェリまほ」製作委員会

The anime will debut on January 10 and will air onand

Chiaki Kobayashi stars as 30-year-old salaryman Kiyoshi Adachi, and Ryōta Suzuki as his elite, handsome co-worker Yūichi Kurosawa. Other cast members include Makoto Furukawa as Masato Tsuge, Gen Sato as Minato Wataya, Yusuke Shirai as Yuta Rokkaku, and Ami Koshimizu as Nozomi Fujisaki.

Yoshiko Okuda ( Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- ) is directing the anime at Satelight . Takahiro Kishida ( Durarara!! , Haikyu!! , Puella Magi Madoka Magica ) is designing the characters, and Tomoko Konparu ( Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- , Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , Nodame Cantabile ) is overseeing the series scripts. Tomoki Hasegawa is composing the music.

Koe ni Naranai yo is performing the opening theme song "Hajimete wa Zenbu-kun ga Ii," and stars Chiaki Kobayashi and Ryōta Suzuki are performing the ending theme song "Magical Love."

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Adachi, a thirty-year-old virgin, has developed the power to read people's minds by touching them. After a brush with his very handsome colleague, Adachi realizes he has a raging crush on none other than Adachi himself!

The manga began serialization on pixiv 's Gangan pixiv service in 2018.

The manga inspired a Japanese live-action television series that premiered on TV Tokyo in October 2020. Crunchyroll began streaming the series outside Japan in December 2020. The television series itself inspired a two-episode net spinoff that debuted on the Tsutaya Premium streaming service on December 2020. The series received a live-action film sequel that opened in Japan in April 2022.

The manga also inspired a live-action Thai series.