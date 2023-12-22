Godzilla Minus One Film Earns 10 Billion Yen Worldwide

Film sells 2.93 million tickets in Japan

Godzilla

The officialaccount for's new film in'sfranchise, revealed on Friday that the film has earned 10 billion yen (about US$70.4 million) worldwide.

In Japan, as of Thursday, 49 days after the film opened, the film has sold 2.93 million tickets and has earned 4.51 billion yen (about US$31.8 million).

The film is also one of 10 shortlist candidates for the Best Visual Effects award for the 96th Academy Awards. This is the first time a Japanese film has made the shortlist for the award (the final nominees will be announced on January 23).

Godzilla Minus One opened in Japan on November 3, 2023 ("Godzilla Day"), which was the anniversary of the first Godzilla film's November 3, 1954 release. The new film screened at The Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) as the closing film of this year's event on November 1. The film will have black-and-white screenings in Japan starting on January 12.

The film opened in U.S. theaters on December 1, and earned US$11,419,975 in its first three days to rank #3 in the U.S. box office in its opening weekend. The film has the highest opening weekend for a foreign film in the United States this year, surpassing the US$10.1 million opening weekend earnings of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc in March. The film has become the highest-earning live-action Japanese film in North America.

Ryunosuke Kamiki plays protagonist Kōichi Shikishima, and Minami Hamabe plays heroine Noriko Ōishi. (The two also lead the cast of NHK 's ongoing weekday morning series Ranman.) Other cast members include Yuki Yamada , Munetaka Aoki , Hidetaka Yoshioka , Sakura Andō , and Kuranosuke Sasaki .

Yamazaki is the director and writer, and is also credited for visual effects. Yamazaki has primarily directed live-action films, including the Always: Sunset on Third Street , Returner , and Parasyte films, but has also directed CG films such as Stand By Me Doraemon .