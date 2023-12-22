Hanashi Media Licenses The Dark Guildmaster's Smile Would Fit Best, My Pet is a Saintess Novels

Company debuts both series in English on January 30

Hanashi Media confirmed with ANN on Thursday that it has licensed author Ryou Mizokami and illustrator Kozou's The Dark Guildmaster's Smile Would Fit Best ( Yami Guild no Master wa Kyō mo Hooemu ) and author Bunchou Muku and illustrator Akira Kasukabe 's My Pet is a Saintess ( Ore no Pet wa Seijo-sama ) light novel series.

Image courtesy of Hanashi Media

The Dark Guildmaster's Smile Would Fit Best

In a world of swords and magic, evil crime syndicates known as Dark Guilds terrorize the Kingdom of Efan. The most secretive and feared of them all is the Messianic Legion, Yerkchira—but its guildmaster is an ordinary, normal, harmless little guy! Despite his wishes for peace and happiness, the lovely ladies under his command have big plans for him, and he finds himself at the brink of a great destiny! This average individual is the center of a campaign for diabolical global domination—while remaining none the wiser himself.

will release the first volume ofdigitally on January 30. The company describes the novels:

Mizokami launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in May 2016, and ended it in 2018. TO Books released the second and final novel volume in print in May 2018.



Image courtesy of Hanashi Media

My Pet is a Saintess

Tatsumi experienced the devastating death of his family in an accident during his senior year of high school. His beloved cockatiel, Chiko, died of old age as he struggled to come to terms with this utter loss.

Tatsumi was on the verge of giving up when he got summoned to another world. There, Chiko was waiting for him, much to his confusion. Resurrected as a dazzling young girl, she was worshipped as a saintess by many, making her unrecognizable to him. And to Tatsumi's shock, she had decided to make him her fiancé!

But not everyone wanted to honor their union. The two quickly realized that they were at the center of a complex plot when opposition erupted. Join Tatsumi and Chiko as they embark on this moving journey of love and resilience.

will release the first volume of My Pet is a Saintess digitally on January 30. The company describes the novels:

Muku launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2014 and ended the story in 2016. TO Books published the fourth novel volume in print in February 2017.

Hanashi Media is a relatively new U.S.-based manga and light novel publisher. The company is also releasing Miku and illustrator U35 's The Evolution Fruit: Before I Knew it, My Life Had It Made! ( Shinka no Mi ~Shiranai Uchi ni Kachigumi Jinsei~ ) light novel series, Tsukasa Yokotsuka and illustrator Manyako 's Another World Survival: Min-maxing my Support and Summoning Magic ! ( Boku wa Isekai de Fuyo Mahō to Shōkan Mahō o Tenbin ni Kakeru ) light novel series, and Mii Hirose and illustrator Gemi's Love Under the Blue Moon: Falling in Love Again novel. Hanashi Media releases its light novels in English and Spanish.

Source: Press release