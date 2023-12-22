PlayStation 5 Sells Over 50 Million Units

PS5 had crossed 40 million units in sales in July

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment © 2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

(SIE) announced on Wednesday that the5 console has surpassed 50 million in sales.

As of July 2021, Sony had sold over 10 million units of the PS5 worldwide since its launch, making the PS5 Sony 's fastest-selling console. Sony had sold over 20 million units of the PS5 worldwide as of June 2022. The PS5 had crossed 30 million units in sales in January, and then crossed the 40 million mark in July.

The PS5 launched in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12, 2020. The console launched in most of the rest of the world on November 19, 2020. The PS5 retails for US$499.99, and the PS5 Digital Edition (which does not include an optical disc drive) retails for US$399.99. The PS5 released a new, smaller model intended to replace the old model throughout November to early December this year in various territories.

The company launched PlayStation VR2, the new virtual reality (VR) system for PS5, on February 22.

SIE released Project Leonardo – a new, highly customizable accessibility controller kit to help players with disabilities play more comfortably – for the PlayStation 5 on December 6.