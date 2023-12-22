Your Lie in April's Naoshi Arakawa to Launch New Manga on January 10

New manga to take place in present-day Japan, center on 15-year-old boy

The official Twitter account for the works of Naoshi Arakawa announced on Friday that Arakawa will launch a new manga in the 2024 sixth issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine . The 2024 combined fourth and fifth issue of the magazine will reveal more details about the new manga on December 27.

The Twitter post teases that the manga will take place in modern day Japan, and that the protagonist is a 15-year-old boy.

Arakawa launched the Atwight Game manga in September 2022, and ended the series on April 12.

Arakawa's Your Lie in April ( Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso ) manga debuted in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in 2011, and ended in February 2015. Kodansha published the 11th and final compiled volume in Japan in May 2015. The manga inspired a 22-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2014, and Aniplex of America released the series on home video. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in September 2016. Kodansha Comics released the original manga in English.

Most recently, Arakawa drew the Farewell, My Dear Cramer ( Sayonara Watashi no Cramer ) manga, a sequel to his earlier Sayonara, Football two-volume manga. Farewell, My Dear Cramer launched in Monthly Shonen Magazine in May 2016, and ended in December 2020 with 14 volumes. Kodansha Comics released the manga digitally simultaneously with its Japanese release, and is also releasing the manga in print. Both Farewell, My Dear Cramer and Sayonara, Football inspired an anime film and a television anime adaptation. The Farewell, My Dear Cramer television anime premiered in April 2021, while Eiga Sayonara Watashi no Cramer First Touch — the anime film adapting Sayonara, Football — opened in June 2021.