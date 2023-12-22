Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Stories Manga Gets New Arc About Magistus Archetype, Ends Sky Strikers Story

Second season launches on January 19

The February issue of Shueisha 's V Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that Naohito Miyoshi and Shin Yoshida 's Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Stories manga will begin an arc about the Magistus monster archetype in the second season, which begins in the March issue. The March issue goes on sale on January 19.

Image via V-Jump's website © SHUEISHA Inc., Konami Digital Entertainment, Naohito Miyoshi, Shin Yoshida

The story revolves around Crowley, a young boy doing research on magic. He grew up in the sorcerers' village Greybeard, unaware of his destiny.

Konami Digital Entertainment is credited with planning cooperation.

The series launched in April 2022 with the Sky Strikers storyline, which centered on Sky Striker Ace - Raye, who resolves to fight in order to protect her beloved family. The arc ended on October 20 in the December issue.

The manga serializes alongside the Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Structures manga. Masashi Sato launched the manga in June 2019. The series is also related to the franchise's Official Card Game.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! , the eighth main anime series in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise, premiered in April 2022. The anime is set in the birthplace of the popular card game Rush Duel, Mutsuba-cho. Naoya Sugita and Masahiro Hikokubo launched a new manga for the anime series in April 2022.