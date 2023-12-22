Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: The Thrilling Steamy Maze Kiwami Game Also Launches for Switch, PS5, iOS, Android in Addition to Steam

Game launches on January 18

Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs : The Thrilling Steamy Maze Kiwami

Yuragi-sō no Yūna-san : Yukemuri Dungeon

PlayStation

Game publisherannounced on Friday that it will release, a new version of the4 game, forSwitch,5, iOS, and Android in addition to the previously announced PC viarelease. These versions will all launch on January 18.

The game will be available on Steam with English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese language support. Furyu Corporation has yet to confirm if the other versions will also have an English release.

Furyu Corporation describes the game:

Want to dive into a bath? Or into a dungeon? " Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs " is now an RPG that's pushing all sorts of boundaries! Power up in the hot spring, then push through clothes-ripping dangers to clear out the dungeon! A new story of hauntings, hot springs, and high adventure awaits!

The Yuragi-sō no Yūna-san : Yukemuri Dungeon game launched on the PS4 in Japan in November 2018.

Tadahiro Miura 's Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs ( Yuragi-sō no Yūna-san ) manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016, and ended in June 2020. The manga's 24th and final compiled book volume shipped in December 2020 and bundled an original video anime. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga series in English

A television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in July 2018 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll .