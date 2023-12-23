Bucchigiri?! Original Anime Reveals Team Theme Songs, Visuals, New Video

The official website for director Hiroko Utsumi and MAPPA 's original anime Bucchigiri?! began streaming the show's second main promotional video on Saturday. The below video has English subtitles.

The staff also revealed that Mahiru Coda is performing the show's ending theme song "Love Je t'aime." Additionally, KDH & Novel Core is performing the Minato Kai Team Song "Sutegoro," BALLISTIK BOYZ from EXILE TRIBE is performing the Siguma Squad Team Song "God Mode," and DA PUMP is performing the NG Boys Team Song "E-NERGY BOYS."

The staff also revealed team visuals for the three teams:

The anime will premiere in Japan on January 13.will stream the anime as it airs.

The anime stars:

The "yankee x Arabian Nights" anime centers on Arajin Tomoshibi, who reunites with his previous best friend named Matakara Asamine. Their meeting kicks off a series of battles against strong opponents.

In addition to directing, Utsumi is credited with the original story with series script supervisor and scriptwriter Taku Kishimoto , MAPPA , and TOHO . Takahiro Kagami is serving as character designer and one of the chief animation directors alongside Hiroyuki Saita and Kiminori Itō . Michiru Oshima is composing the music, and Hiromi Kikuta is the sound director.

Kroi is performing the show's opening theme song "Sesame."

Utsumi and MAPPA previously worked together on the Banana Fish anime. Utsumi has also directed such anime as Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Free! Eternal Summer , and both seasons of the original anime Sk8 the Infinity .

