Granblue Fantasy: Relink Game Reveals Theme Song, Boss Videos; Gets Demo in January

Cagliostro, Seofon, Tweyen join game as playable characters

Cygames revealed a new theme song trailer for its Granblue Fantasy: Relink game during the Granblue Fes 2023 event on Saturday. Nao Tōyama performs the theme song "Good Night, Good Morning."

Cygames is also streaming a new boss battle trailer.

Additionally, Cagliostro is joining the game as a playable character. Seofon and Tweyen will also join the game as playable characters post-release.

Granblue Fes 2023 Playable Character Introduction:



Presenting Cagliostro, the founder of alchemy! From offense to healing to support, her wide range of alchemical powers can be effective in any party composition.#Relink pic.twitter.com/pQUAwU8QzJ — グランブルーファンタジー リリンク (@gbf_relink_jp) December 23, 2023

A demo for the game will launch in January.

The game will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on February 1, 2024 after several delays.

The game will have cross-play compatibility for its multiplayer mode between the two consoles. The game is planned for English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish localizations.

Cygames announced in February 2019 that it was taking over development of the game from Platinum Games .

The game is an action role-playing game featuring illustrations by Cygames and CyDesignation . Cygames ' Koichi Haruta is producing the game, Tetsuya Fukuhara is directing the game, Hideo Minaba is designing the characters, and Nobuo Uematsu and Tsutomu Narita are composing the music. The game will feature a new story.

Players will get to choose between an unnamed male (traditionally named Gran in other franchise media) or female (traditionally named Djeeta in other franchise media) main character.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014.