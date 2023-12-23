The Boy and the Heron, Godzilla Minus One Films Shortlisted for 2024 Oscars

© TOHO CO., LTD.

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Thursday that The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlists for the Documentary Feature, Original Song and Music Score, and Visual Effects categories for the 2024 Oscars, among some other categories.

Godzilla Minus One , Takashi Yamazaki 's new film in TOHO 's Godzilla franchise , has been shortlisted for the Visual Effects category, and Joe Hisaishi ( Spirited Away , Nausicaä , My Neighbor Totoro ) is shortlisted for the Music (Original Score) category for Hayao Miyazaki 's The Boy and the Heron ( Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka , or literally How Do You Live? ) film.

This is the first time a Japanese film has made the shortlist for the Visual Effects award at the Academy Awards.

The YOSHIKI Under the Sky documentary about X Japan member YOSHIKI was eligible for the Best Documentary category but did not make the shortlist.

The anime films that are eligible for the Animated Feature category amongst 33 titles are:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is also eligible for the Animated Feature Film category.

The Academy will announce the final nominees on January 23, and the awards ceremony will be held on March 10.

No anime films received nominations at the 95th Academy Awards. Masaaki Yuasa and Science SARU 's INU-OH , Hiroyasu Ishida and Studio Colorido 's Drifting Home , and Atsuko Ishizuka and Madhouse 's Goodbye, Don Glees! were eligible for the awards.

Source: Deadline (Pete Hammond)