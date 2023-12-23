Ya Boy Kongming! Manga Gets Stage Play in May 2024

Play runs in Tokyo, Osaka

Kodansha revealed on Friday that Yuto Yotsuba and Ryō Ogawa 's Ya Boy Kongming! ( Paripi Kōmei ) manga is getting a stage play adaptation that will run in Tokyo from May 3-6, and in Osaka on May 10 and 11.

Akira Ishida (not to be confused with the voice actor of the same name), a member of comedy duo NON-STYLE, is writing the script and directing the play. The play will star Ray Fujita, Haruki Iwata , and Moeka Koizumi . Other cast members include Fumiya Takao, Takeshi Nadagi, Riona Tatemichi , Hiroyuki Ōno, Kōji Okino , and Masato Saki.

Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing the manga digitally in English in June 2021. The company describes the manga:

General of the Three Kingdoms, Kongming had struggled his whole life, facing countless battles that made him into the accomplished strategist he was. So on his deathbed, he wished only to be reborn into a peaceful world... and was sent straight to modern-day party-central, Tokyo! Can even a brilliant strategist like Kongming adapt to the wild beats and even wilder party people?!

The manga launched on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in Japanese in December 2019, and also began running in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2021.

The manga inspired a television anime in April 2022. HIDIVE exclusively and simultaneously streamed the series, and also streamed an English dub. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on home video on April 18.

Paripi Kōmei Road to Summer Sonia , the anime's compilation film, will open in Japan on March 1.

A live-action series adaptation premiered on September 27, and it ended on November 29.