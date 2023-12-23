News
You Are Ms. Servant Manga Gets Anime in 2024
posted on by Anita Tai
Shotan's Kimi wa Meido-sama. (You are Ms. servant) manga is getting a television anime adaptation in 2024. The series will air on TV Asahi network's “NUMAnimation” programming block.
Shogakukan Asia publishes the manga in English and describes the story:
This is the story of a maid who is all alone in the world, but who finally finds a family.
Told from young that her only worth is as a killer, Yuki had known nothing else except cold efficiency and following orders. Now that she has a chance to leave her past behind, she arrives at the doorstep of Hitoyoshi Yokoya, asking to be employed… as a maid?! Thus begins the journey of a former assassin learning what it means to be ‘normal’!
Shotan drew a special illustration to celebrate the announcement.
Shotan launched the manga on Shogakukan's Sunday Webry platform in 2020. Volume seven ships on January 12. Shogakukan Asia shipped volume five on January 1.
Sources: Comic Natalie, Num Animation's YouTube channel
