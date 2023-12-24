×
News
A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics Anime's Teaser Video Reveals Main Cast, Additional Staff, April 2024 Premiere

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Makoto Furukawa, Hinaki Yano, M.A.O. star in Synergy SP/Studio Comet anime

The official website for the television anime of writer Yomi Hirasaka and illustrator Kantoku's Henjin no Salad Bowl (A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics) light novel series started streaming on Sunday a teaser trailer, which revealed the anime's main cast, more staff, and April 2024 premiere.

The anime stars:

Makoto Furukawa as Sōsuke Kaburaya
Hinaki Yano as Sara Da Odin
M.A.O as Livia Do Udis
Additional staff are:

Masafumi Sato (Drug Store in Another World - The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist, Denki-Gai, Saint October) is directing the anime at Synergy SP and Studio Comet. Hirasaka is personally overseeing and writing the series scripts with Kenichi Yamashita (The tale of outcasts, Actually, I Am…, Hensuki, MF Ghost). Kazuhiro Fukuchi is designing the characters.

The series will air on TBS, CBC TV, and BS11 in April 2024.

The novels center on Sōsuke Kaburaya, a poor detective who, while tailing someone one day, meets Sara Da Odin, a princess from another world with magical powers. They gradually start living together, and Sara is able to familiarize herself with modern day Japan in a flash. A female knight from Sara's world named Livia Do Udis also comes to this world, and lives the life of a homeless person, but she finds herself unexpectedly enjoying her new life. The story follows Sōsuke, these two strong-willed and positive women from another world, as well as other eccentric characters such as a brutish lawyer, a religious leader, and a divorce agent.

Hirasaka (Haganai, A Sister's All You Need.) and Kantoku (Sasaki and Peeps, The "Hentai" Prince and the Stony Cat.) launched the light novel series in October 2021. The fifth volume shipped on July 19.

Kōtarō Yamada (Sword Art Online: Project Alicization) launched a manga adaptation on the Sunday Webry website in September 2022. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped on November 10.

Sources: A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime's website, Comic Natalie

