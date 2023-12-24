Jiisan Baasan Wakagaeru Anime Reveals Main Staff in Teaser Video

Kadokawa started streaming a teaser trailer for the television anime adaptation of Kagiri Araido 's Jiisan Baasan Wakagaeru (Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again) manga on Sunday, which revealed the anime's main staff.

Kadokawa also revealed the anime's special Christmas visual:

© 新挑限・KADOKAWA/じいさんばあさん若返る製作委員会

Masayoshi Nishida ( Chikyū to no Yakusoku ) is directing the anime at Gekkō . Yukie Sugawara ( The Vampire Dies in No Time , Overlord , No Guns Life ) is in charge of series composition, Nagisa Takahashi (Key Animator for Ensemble Stars! , FUUTO PI ) is designing the characters, and Tomoki Hasegawa ( NANA , Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ) is composing the music.

The anime will premiere in April 2024 and stars:

The cast are reprising their roles from earlier voice comics adaptations.

© 新挑限・KADOKAWA／じいさんばあさん若返る製作委員会

The comedy manga centers on an old husband and wife who live a quiet life in Aomori harvesting apples. One day, they wake up and find their physical age restored to their 20s.

Araido launched the manga on pixiv in October 2019, and it has since garnered over 100 million views. The manga was ranked #6 in the Web Manga category of the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" in 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh volume on August 16. The manga will end in its eighth volume. The series has one million copies in circulation (including digital purchases).



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.