New Utano☆Princesama Maji LOVE Film in the Works, Featuring Quartet Night Unit

The official website of the Utano☆Princesama films revealed on Sunday that a new Utano☆Princesama Maji LOVE movie is in the works, featuring the QUARTET NIGHT unit. The website also reavealed a teaser visual for the new movie.

© UTA☆PRI-MOVIE TN PROJECT

The new film's cast includes:

Noriyasu Agematsu is credited as the original creator with Broccoli . Elements Garden will compose the music, and A-1 Pictures will produce the film. Shochiku will distribute the film.

Utano☆Princesama Maji LOVE ST☆RISH Tours , the latest film in the franchise , opened in Japan in September 2022. The film ranked at #7 in its opening weekend. The film sold 86,500 tickets and earned 140 million yen (about US$996,400) in its first three days. The film earned about 69.61 million yen (about US$495,400) on its opening day, earning 63% more than the previous film in the franchise , Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , did on its first day when it opened in Japan in June 2019. The film crossed over one billion yen (about US$6.92 million) in revenue on its 33rd day at the Japanese box office. The film's encore screening opened in Japan on October 20, and has earned a cumulative total of 2,359,516,730 yen (about US$15.54 million) as of November 13.

The franchise also has a one-hour television anime special titled Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours: Tabi no Hajimari (The Start of a Journey) that celebrates the 10th anniversary of the 2011 Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% television anime, as well as the release of the film. The special aired in Japan in July 2022.

Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , the first anime season adapting Broccoli 's dating simulation video game for female players, premiered in Japan in July 2011. In the first season of the slapstick romantic comedy, the female protagonist goes to a school for the performing arts with young men who are budding idols. The subsequent seasons followed seven of the young men after they form the idol group ST☆RISH. The 13-episode second season, Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 2000% , premiered in Japan in April 2013. The 13-episode third season, Utano☆Princesama Revolutions , premiered in April 2015. The 13-episode fourth season, Utano☆Princesama Legend Star , premiered in October 2016.

The Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom film then opened in Japan in June 2019.

Sources: Utano☆Princesama films' website, Comic Natalie