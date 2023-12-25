A Man Who Defies the World of BL Manga Gets New Live-Action Show

Wright Film announced on Tuesday that FINE Entertainment is producing a new live-action show of Konkichi's A Man Who Defies the World of BL ( Zettai BL ni Naru Sekai vs Zettai BL ni Naritakunai Otoko ) manga titled Zettai BL ni Naru Sekai vs Zettai BL ni Naritakunai Otoko 2024 . Atsuhiro Inukai (seen below) returns from the show's previous two seasons as the main character.

Image courtesy of Wright Film © FANY Studio © 紺吉/新潮社

The show's main cast includes the previously mentioned Inukai (right side upper left in image above), as well as Yūtarō (upper right), Asahi Itō (lower left), and Akihisa Shiono (lower right).

Ryuichi Honda is directing the new show, with scripts by Izumi Kawasaki. Erina Koyama is composing the music. FINE Entertainment is credited for production, with Yoshimoto Broad Entertainment credited for production assistance. NTT Docomo and Fany Studio are credited for production writing.

Viki streamed the show's first season, and it describes the story:

Suddenly aware that he's living in a "BL world", a college student tries to avoid love at all costs only to find it's impossible to outrun destiny.

The first season of the series premiered on TV Asahi in March 2021. The second season premiered in March 2022.

Konkichi launched the manga in November 2018 on pixiv Comic . Shodensha 's Feel Comics FC Jam imprint has published four compiled volumes of the manga.

