Compass Anime Project Streams 3rd Promo Video

The official website for the anime project for NHN PlayArt and Dwango 's #Compass —Combat Providence Analysis System ( #Compass Sentō Setsuri Kaiseki System ) online real-time strategy game began streaming the anime's third promo video on Saturday.

This video features the following cast:

Hachioji-P and Yuuyu composed the video's background music .

The anime project will debut in 2025.

A previous video featured the following cast:

#Compass is a three-versus-three capture the flag-style battle game. Players form teams of three by selecting from the game's roster of colorful characters and fight to capture checkpoints in a certain amount of time. The team that obtains control of the most checkpoints is declared the victor.

The iOS, Android, and Amazon app game is free to play with in-game item purchases in Japan and Taiwan. It has more than 15 million downloads since launching in 2016.

The game already inspired a series of four-minute anime shorts from TMS Entertainment and other studios in 2018.

The franchise also includes several manga and novel projects.

Sources: #Compass anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.