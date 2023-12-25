KonoSuba – God's blessing on this wonderful world! 3 Anime Reveals April 2024 Debut in Video

Kadokawa revealed the first promotional video on Monday for KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 , the third television season of the main KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! anime. The video reveals the show will premiere in April 2024.

The anime's new cast members are:

Previous anime director Takaomi Kanasaki will serve as the chief director for the third season at Drive . ( Studio DEEN animated the previous two seasons and J.C. Staff animated the film.) Yujiro Abe (episode director for Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Great Pretender ) is directing the series. Makoto Uezu is again in charge of the series scripts, and Koichi Kikuta is returning as character designer. Masato Kōda is returning to compose the music.

The first main television anime season premiered in January 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson anime film opened in Japan in August 2019. Crunchyroll and Fathom Events screened the film in the United States in November 2019.

The television anime of Natsume Akatsuki and Kurone Mishima 's Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spinoff novel series premiered on April 5, and it aired for 12 episodes.

