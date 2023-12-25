News
Live-Action Golden Kamuy Film Streams TV Ads, Reveals IMAX Poster
posted on by Anita Tai
The TOHO Movies YouTube channel began streaming two new television ads for the live-action film of Satoru Noda's Golden Kamuy manga on Saturday. The Twitter account for the film also released a new IMAX poster.
TOHO is also streaming a story trailer for the film.
The film will premiere on January 19.
The film stars:
- Kento Yamazaki as Saichi Sugimoto
- Anna Yamada as Asirpa
- Gordon Maeda as Hyakunosuke Ogata
- Yuma Yamoto as Yoshitake Shiraishi
- Asuka Kudo as Hajime Tsukishima
- Shuntarō Yanagi as Yōhei/Kōhei Nikaido
- Ryōhei Ōtani as Genjirō Tanigaki
- Katsuya as Tatsūma Ushiyama
- Katsumi Kiba as Shinpachi Nagakura
- Hisako Okata as Huci
- Makita Sports as Takechiyo Gotō
- Debo Akibe as Asirpa's great uncle
- Hiroshi Tamaki as Tokushirō Tsurumi
- Hiroshi Tachi as Toshizō Hijikata
- Mitsuki Takahata as Umeko
- Yuki Izumisawa as Toraji
Shigeaki Kubo is directing the film at production company CREDEUS. Tsutomu Kuroiwa is writing the script. Yutaka Yamada is composing the music. Hiroshi Nakagawa and Debo Akibe are credited for Ainu supervision. Japanese rock group ACIDMAN is performing the theme song "Kagayakerumono" (Those Who Shine).
Satoru Noda launched the manga in Shueisha's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022. The manga has inspired four anime seasons, and production of the anime's final arc has been green-lit.
Sources: TOHO Movies YouTube channel, (link 2), Golden Kamuy movie's Twitter account, Crunchyroll (Paul Chapman)