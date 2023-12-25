Live-Action Golden Kamuy Film Streams TV Ads, Reveals IMAX Poster

Film premieres on January 19

The TOHO Movies YouTube channel began streaming two new television ads for the live-action film of Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga on Saturday. The Twitter account for the film also released a new IMAX poster.

TOHO is also streaming a story trailer for the film.

The film will premiere on January 19.

The film stars:

Shigeaki Kubo is directing the film at production company CREDEUS. Tsutomu Kuroiwa is writing the script. Yutaka Yamada is composing the music. Hiroshi Nakagawa and Debo Akibe are credited for Ainu supervision. Japanese rock group ACIDMAN is performing the theme song "Kagayakerumono" (Those Who Shine).

Satoru Noda launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022. The manga has inspired four anime seasons, and production of the anime's final arc has been green-lit.