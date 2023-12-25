Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Project's Nijiyon Anime Gets 2nd Season in April

1st season of spinoff series launched on January 6

The official Love Live! YouTube channel revealed on Sunday that Nijiyon Animation , the short television anime of Miyakohito 's four-panel manga spinoff Nijiyon ~Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Yon-Koma , will be getting a second season on April 5.

Image via Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Project's website © プロジェクトラブライブ！虹ヶ咲学園スクールアイドル同好会, プロジェクトラブライブ！にじよん あにめーしょん2

The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels on January 6. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and it describes the story:

Nijigasaki High School Idol Club is on the verge of being disbanded! It's up to the club's 13 members to come together to stop this. Based on the spinoff to Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club comes a slice of life anime following 13 Nijigasaki girls' cute lives filled with drama, suspense, and excitement!

The first season of the main Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club anime premiered on the Tokyo MX channel as well as on the Bandai Channel , Line Live, and YouTube Live streaming services in October 2020. The second season premiered in April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and later streamed an English dub.

The franchise's staff introduced the members of Nijigasaki Academy's Idol Appreciation Club in 2017 as part of KLab Games and Bushiroad 's Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game's "Perfect Dream Project" (PDP).