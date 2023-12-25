Shinobanai! CryptoNinja Sakuya Anime Gets 2nd Season in January

1st season debuted on October 3

The official Twitter account for Shinobanai! CryptoNinja Sakuya , the CryptoNinja non-fungible token (NFT) project's anime, revealed on Friday that a second season has been greenlit for January 9.

Image via Cryptoninja Sakuya's Twitter

The project describes the anime as "the world's first television anime series for NFT characters." The first season of the anime debuted on October 3.

In the story, the Crypto Scroll enshrined in the ninja city of Kōka has been stolen, leading to a battle royale among ninja. Sakuya, Nemu, and Xiaolan were living their daily lives until they must unite their forces.

Akifumi Nonaka ( Dinosaur Biyori ) directed the anime at Fanworks , and Toru Hosokawa ( Dinosaur Biyori , Polar Bear's Café ) wrote the scripts. KOSEN , Tatsuya Seo , COWMAN , and Ashitaka (CNP Band) contributed to the music. Seo also composed "Shinobanai! "CryptoNinja Sakuya," the theme song sung by the title character Sakuya. Hidetaka Andō produced the music.

Investor Ikehaya produced the CryptoNinja NFT project in 2021 with illustrations by Rii2 linked to digital tokens. The project describes itself as Japan's largest and most active NFT community with 15,000 Ether (about US$34.2 million as of Monday) earned from a community of over 50,000 fans and creators.

The anime studio Fanworks ( Aggretsuko , Ani ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai! ), online pop culture commerce company Tokyo Otaku Mode , startup incubator platform Tsucrea, and digital content company The Battle announced the anime plans in February 2022. The project then debuted its first anime promotional video and began auditioning cast members and musicians in November 2022.