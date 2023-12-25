News
Takara Tomy's Shinkalion Franchise Gets New TV Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Takara Tomy announced on Tuesday that its Shinkalion toy line will have a new television anime titled Shinkalion Change the World. Sister studios Signal.MD and Production I.G are collaborating to anime the series, while Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment is returning to handle the CG animation. Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions is once again credited for the production. Takara Tomy did not reveal a premiere date for the anime.
The first Shinkalion anime premiered in January 2018, and ended in June 2019. The franchise also had an anime film titled Gekijō-ban Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion: Mirai Kara Shinsoku no ALFA-X (Shinkansen-Transforming Robot Shinkalion the Movie: The Mythically Fast ALFA-X That Came From Future), which opened in Japan in December 2019.
Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z, the latest anime for the franchise, premiered in April 2021, and ended in March 2022.
Source: Comic Natalie