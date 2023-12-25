Takara Tomy's Shinkalion Franchise Gets New TV Anime

Takara Tomy announced on Tuesday that its Shinkalion toy line will have a new television anime titled Shinkalion Change the World . Sister studios Signal.MD and Production I.G are collaborating to anime the series, while Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment is returning to handle the CG animation. Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions is once again credited for the production. Takara Tomy did not reveal a premiere date for the anime.

Image via Comic Natalie © プロジェクト シンカリオン・JR-HECWK/ERDA

The first Shinkalion anime premiered in January 2018, and ended in June 2019. The franchise also had an anime film titled Gekijō-ban Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion: Mirai Kara Shinsoku no ALFA-X (Shinkansen-Transforming Robot Shinkalion the Movie: The Mythically Fast ALFA-X That Came From Future), which opened in Japan in December 2019.

Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z , the latest anime for the franchise , premiered in April 2021, and ended in March 2022.

Source: Comic Natalie