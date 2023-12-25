The Boy and the Heron Becomes 1st Animated Film to Win Best Picture at Florida Critics Circle

Image courtesy of GKIDS © 2023 Studio Ghibli

The Boy and the Heron

The Florida Film Critics Circle awarded's, or literally) film the Best Picture award on Thursday. This is the first time an animated feature film has won the award. The film also won Best Animated Film and Best Score.

Entertainment news website Deadline also reported on Thursday that The Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL) has nominated Joe Hisaishi ( Spirited Away , Nausicaä , My Neighbor Totoro ) for "Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film" at the SCL Awards for The Boy and the Heron .

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has shortlisted Joe Hisaishi for the Music (Original Score) category at the 2024 Oscars for the film. The film is also nominated for the London Critics' Circle's 2024 awards show.

The film opened in Japan on July 14, and sold 1.003 million tickets and earned about US$13.2 million in its first three days in Japan. The film sold 1.353 million tickets and earned 2.149 billion yen (about US$15.53 million) in its Friday-Monday long weekend (July 17 was the Marine Day holiday in Japan). The Boy and the Heron has earned a cumulative total of 8,333,397,800 yen (about US$55.60 million). It is the #72 highest-grossing film ever in Japan.

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend in the U.S. box office, with an earning of US$12,836,313 in its first three days. Variety reported that the film is the "first original anime production" to top the U.S. box office.

The film has been nominated for Best International Filmmaker for Hayao Miyazaki at the Astra Film & Creative Arts Awards. The film additionally won the Best Animation award for the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards. The film also won the Animated Feature award from the Boston Society of Film Critics.

The film is the first Studio Ghibli film to get a simultaneous IMAX release. The film is also screening in Dolby Atmos, Dolby Cinema, and DTS:X.

Miyazaki is credited with the original work, in addition to directing the film and writing the script. Joe Hisaishi ( Spirited Away , Princess Mononoke , My Neighbor Totoro ) composed the music. Kenshi Yonezu ( Chainsaw Man , My Hero Academia , March comes in like a lion ) performs the theme song "Chikyūgi" (Globe).

Sources: Florida Film Critics Circle's website, Deadline (Bruce Haring)