Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned Into a Pig Anime's 12th Episode Delayed Until After January 2024

The official website for, the television anime of's) light novel series, announced on Sunday that the 12th episode will be delayed until after January 2024, due to programming issues after the delay of the ninth episode. The airing schedule of the 12th episode will be announced at a later date.

The anime's ninth episode was delayed to December 9 from its original December 2 airing schedule, to maintain quality.

The anime premiered on October 7 on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 , before running later on YTV , CBC TV , and AT-X .

In the isekai story, if you lose consciousness while eating raw pig liver, you will be reincarnated as a pig in a fantasy world and embark on an adventure with a kind girl named Jess who can read people's minds. That is exactly what happens to one ordinary otaku with no abilities or talents, save that of being reborn as a pig.

Masayuki Takahashi (assistant director on Higehiro , Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon ) is directing the anime at project No.9 . Deko Akao ( Higehiro , Komi Can't Communicate , Flying Witch ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Susumu Watanabe ( Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! , Yōjo Shachō R ) is designing the characters. Kenichiro Suehiro ( Cells at Work! , Goblin Slayer , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) and MAYUKO ( Cells at Work! theme songs) are composing the music.

Sakai launched the novel series with illustrations by Asagi Tōsaka ( The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy , Girly Air Force ) in March 2020, after winning the gold prize (effectively second place) in the 26th Dengeki Novel Prize in 2019. Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint is publishing the novels in print.

Minami launched an ongoing manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in August 2020.

