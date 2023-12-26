Ishura Anime's Main Promo Video Previews sajou no hana's Opening Song

Anime premieres on January 3

Kadokawa started streaming the main promotional video for the television anime of storywriter Keiso and artist Kureta 's Ishura light novel series on Tuesday. The video previews the opening theme song "Shura ni Otoshite" (Falling into the Carnage) by sajou no hana .

The anime will premiere in Japan on January 3 on 22 channels including TOKYO MX , BS Nippon Corporation , and KBS Kyoto . The anime will first air on TOKYO MX at 11:00 p.m. JST. The anime will also stream on Kadokawa 's YouTube channel and ABEMA starting on January 10. The anime will stream exclusively on Disney+ worldwide.

© 2023 珪素/KADOKAWA/異修羅製作委員会

The anime stars (Note: Some character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Takeo Takahashi ( Hinako Note , The Island of Giant Insects ) is the chief director, and Yuki Ogawa ( FLCL Progressive , Mieruko-chan ) is directing the anime at Passione . Kenta Ihara ( Mieruko-chan , Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and the studio SANZIGEN is in charge of CG animation. Konomi Suzuki performs the ending theme song "Hakka" (White Flower).

Other staff members include:

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the series:

In a world where the Demon King has died, a host of demigods capable of felling him have inherited the world: a master fencer who can figure out how to take out their opponent with a single glance; a lancer so swift they can break the sound barrier; a wyvern rogue who fights with three legendary weapons at once; an all-powerful wizard who can speak thoughts into being; and an angelic assassin who deals instant death. Eager to attain the title of “One True Hero,” these champions each pursue challenges against formidable foes and spark conflicts themselves. The battle to determine the mightiest of the mighty begins.

The novel began serialization on both the Shōsetsuka ni Narō and Kakuyomu websites in 2017. Kadokawa began publishing the series in print in September 2019. The novel series topped the tankōbon, novel, and new title categories of the 2021 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook with the most number of votes ever recorded for a light novel series in the guidebook's history.

Meguri launched a manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in March 2021.

