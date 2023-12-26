Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler Manga Goes on Hiatus for Few Months

Manga's creators to "prepare, recharge" for story's new development

© Homura Kawamoto, Tōru Naomura, Square Enix

The January 2024 issue of'smagazine announced on December 21 that writerand artist'smanga will go on hiatus for a few months to "prepare and recharge" for the manga's new development. The manga will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2024.

The manga launched in Gangan Joker in March 2014. Square Enix published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on July 22. Yen Press licensed the manga and released the 16th volume physically on May 23. Yen Press describes the manga's story:

Hyakkaou Private Academy. An institution for the privileged with a very peculiar curriculum. You see, when you're the sons and daughters of the wealthiest of the wealthy, it's not athletic prowess or book smarts that keep you ahead. It's reading your opponent-the art of the deal. What better way to hone those skills than with a rigorous curriculum of gambling? At Hyakkaou Private Academy, the winners live like kings, and the losers are put through the wringer. But when Yumeko Jabami enrolls, she's gonna teach these kids what a high roller really looks like!

The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019, and Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019. Sentai Filmworks has licensed both seasons, and released the seasons on home video with an English dub.

The manga inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019. The first live-action film then opened in May 2019. A sequel live-action film opened in Japan in June 2021 after two COVID-19 delays.

Katsura Saiki launched the Kakegurui twin spinoff manga in Gangan Joker in September 2015. The manga ended on May 22, and Square Enix published the 14th and final volume on July 22. Yen Press published the manga's 13th volume on July 18.

Kakegurui twin inspired a live-action series that debuted on Amazon Prime in Japan in March 2021. The manga also inspired a Netflix anime series in August 2022.

Taku Kawamura launched the Kakegurui （Kakkokari） (Kakegurui [Temp]) four-panel comedy spinoff manga in Gangan Joker in December 2016, and it ended in September 2022. Square Enix published the manga's 10th and final volume on July 22.

Source: Gangan Joker January 2024 issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.