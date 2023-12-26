Kiss×sis' Bow Ditama Launches New Manga

Manga creator Bow Ditama launched a new manga titled Hikage Majo wa Kizukanai ( The shy witch unaware ) in Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website on December 20. The manga is based on Jin Aino 's story of the same name, the first print novel volume of which Kadokawa will publish on Thursday.

Image via Manga Cross Twitter account © Bow Ditama, Jin Aino, Akita Shoten

Image via Amazon © Jin Aino, Kadokawa

The fantasy story centers on Airi, a rural witch who desires to move to the kingdom's capital and get to know more people, but finds herself unable to due to her introvert nature. However, she finds her abilities unknowingly thrive in the hinterlands, where she uses spirits to aid in agriculture, and accidentally driving off raiders and beasts, sometimes saving the kingdom without even knowing. Meanwhile, her younger sister Riel is enrolled in the capital's academy for elite witches, and boasts so much of her sister that even the capital is abuzz with rumors about this so-called prodigy witch Airi.

Aino launched the story in the Kakuyomu website in December 2022. The upcoming print volume will have illustrations by Yō Tamura.

Ditama's Kiss×sis manga received an OAV adaptation that shipped with volumes of the manga, beginning with its third volume in 2008, and ending with its 12th installment in the 14th volume in 2015. The manga also inspired a television anime in 2010. The series launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in 2004, and Kodansha published the manga's 22nd compiled book volume in March.

Ditama ended the Fight Ippatsu! Jūden-chan!! manga in 2013. The series inspired a television anime series in 2009, which Crunchyroll streamed as it aired in Japan. North American distributor Media Blasters released the series on home video.

Sources: Manga Cross Twitter account, Bow Ditama 's Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.