Live-Action Living-Room Matsunaga-san Series Reveals Trailer, Key Visual

The live-action television production of Keiko Iwashita 's Living-Room Matsunaga-san ( Living no Matsunaga-san ) manga revealed a new trailer and key visual for the series on Sunday.

Image via Living no Matsunaga-san's Twitter account

The romantic comedy series will premiere on Kantele and Fuji Television 's "Tuesday Drama☆Eleven" programming block in January 2024.

Snow Man idol group member Kōji Mukai portrays the role of Kentaro Suzuki. Previously announced cast members include Kento Nakajima (live-action Silver Spoon ) and Hikaru Takahashi .

Shigenori Tanabe ( Duel Masters Victory , Obake Zukan ) is writing the scripts, and Junichi Kanai, Ken Higurashi ( Joshi Kōsei no Mudazukai ), and Takeshi Matsukawa are directing.

Kodansha USA Publishing began publishing the manga in English digitally in December 2017. Kodansha USA is also publishing the manga in print. The company describes the manga:

Forget the familiar: circumstances wrest high schooler Meeko from an ordinary family life to her uncle's boarding house, where she must learn to live with housework and … rather unusual adult housemates. What's more, the oldest of the bunch, Matsunaga-san, is a little scary … but also always looks out for her! Presenting the first volume of Keiko Iwashita 's boarding-house love story!

Iwashita launched the series in Dessert in December 2016. The manga ended in July 2021, with the 11th and final volume shipping in August 2021. A bonus 12th volume containing extra stories shipped in April this year.

Source: Comic Natalie