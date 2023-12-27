Akitaka Launches New Supernatural Manga

Romantic comedy series launches on January 22

The January issue of Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine revealed last Thursday that Akitaka will launch a new series Sumigomori no Sumijo Maō wa Saikyō Jūsha ni Koikogaremasu (The Charcoal Demon Queen Nestling in Charcoal is in Love with her Strongest Follower) in the February issue on January 22.

Image via Gangan Joker's Twitter © Square Enix, Akitaka

The story revolves around the human student Sumi, who attends a magic school in the human realm. One day, a servant of the demon realm appears before him and informs him he has been appointed as a new servant of the demon queen. A romantic comedy between the demon queen and her servant ensues as a heart of charcoal catches fire from the flame of love.

Akitaka ended the Rokujō Hitoma no Majo Life (A Witch's Life in a Six-Tatami Room) manga in June 2022. It launched in Gangan Joker in February 2020. Square Enix published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in August 2022. Akitaka published a one-shot version of the manga in Gangan Joker in March 2019.

Akitaka ended the Urami Koi, Koi, Urami Koi manga in July 2019. Additionally, the creator drew the fifth episode ( End of the Golden Witch ) of the Umineko When They Cry manga. Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and released the third volume of the eighth episode in June 2020.