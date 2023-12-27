Dragon Quest Tact Smartphone Game Ends English Service in February

Game launched in English in 2021

Image via Dragon Quest Tact's English site © ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX, SUGIYAMA KOBO

The official website for Square Enix 's mobile games revealed on Tuesday that Dragon Quest Tact , the tactical, role-playing, smartphone game based on the Dragon Quest franchise, will end service in the West on February 29. The game will continue service in Japanese.

The announcement also reveals the end of in-game gems, metal cards, and passport sales. Passports will no longer automatically renew.

There will be in-game events until the end of service.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in July 2020, and saw a Western release in January 2021. The free-to-play game includes in-app purchases.

In the game, players command the franchise's monsters in tactical battles. The game features a turn-based command battle system, and monsters battle while progressing through a map divided into squares.

Aiming developed the game, and Square Enix is credited with planning and production. Dragon Quest series creator Yuji Horii is the general director for the game. The franchise's character designer Akira Toriyama ( Dragon Ball , Dr. Slump ) returned to design the characters. The franchise's composer Koichi Sugiyama ( Dragon Quest Your Story , Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken ) again composed the music.

The global version of another Dragon Quest smartphone role-playing game, Dragon Quest of the Stars ( Hoshi no Dragon Quest ), launched in February 2020. The game has the largest world in the series' history, and its focus is on exploring the world and fighting monsters.