Sound! Euphonium 3 Anime Reveals Teaser Trailer

3rd season premieres in April 2024

The official website for Kyoto Animation 's Sound! Euphonium franchise started streaming the official teaser trailer for Sound! Euphonium 3 , the anime's third season, on Wednesday.

The anime will premiere onin April 2024.voices the new character Mayu Kuroe.

In addition, the franchise 's official website revealed that the series' four anime films will air on NHK Educational beginning with Sound! Euphonium: Welcome to the Kitauji High School Concert Band (compilation film of the first season) on December 31, followed by Sound! Euphonium: May the Melody Reach You! (compilation film of the second season) on January 1, Liz and the Blue Bird (first film about second year) on January 2, and Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day (second film about second year) on January 3.

The anime will adapt Kumiko's third year in high school.

Original light novel author Ayano Takeda published the story of Kumiko's third year in high school in two novel volumes. The first volume shipped in April 2019 and the second volume shipped in June 2019.

Note: The next paragraph contains spoilers for the novels.

In the novels, the band once again focuses on getting gold at Nationals. Kumiko is the new band president, with her ex-boyfriend Shuuichi Tsukamaoto as vice president, and Reina Kousaka as the drum major. As with the previous year, new first years and transfer students enter the band with their own quirks, chief among them being Mayu Kuroe, a euphonium player from Seira Girls School. Mayu is a formidable presence in the school competition circuit, and Sapphire's former school.

The first 13-episode television anime series for the franchise premiered in April 2015. The anime inspired the Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Kitauji Kōkō Suisōgaku-Bu e Yōkoso "flashback" film in April 2016. The 13-episode Sound! Euphonium 2 sequel series premiered in October 2016. The sequel series inspired the Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Todoketai Melody compilation film in September 2017.

The Liz and the Blue Bird film centering on Mizore Yoroizuka and Nozomi Kasaki opened in Japan in April 2018. Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day opened in Japan in April 2019. The film follows Kumiko as a second-year student.

Tokubetsuhen Hibike! Euphonium: Ensemble Contest , Kyoto Animation 's theatrical anime of the "Ensemble Concert" arc of the anime, opened in Japan on August 4 in 74 theaters. The film is the first new sequel anime in four years for the franchise .