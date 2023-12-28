Akuyaku Reijo Tensei Oji-san Manga Listed With Anime

The official Twitter account for the Wing Nerima manga cafe posted a photo on Thursday, showing the upcoming sixth compiled book volume of Michiro Ueyama 's Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san (The Middle-Aged Man that Reincarnated as a Villainess) manga, which reveals that the manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation. The volume will ship on January 4.

Image via Amazon © Michiro Ueyama, Shonengahosha

The manga centers Kenzaburō Tondabayashi, a 52-year-old public servant who one day gets into a traffic accident. When he regains consciousness, he finds himself reincarnated into a fantasy world's academy, reborn now as the haughty Grace Auvergne, daughter of a duke.

Ueyama launched the manga in Shonengahosha 's Monthly Youngking Ours GH magazine in March 2020.

Ueyama's manga titles include Zoids and Tsumanuda Fight Town . Viz Media published Zoids in English, and JManga and Kadokawa 's BookWalker manga website and app both released Tsumanuda Fight Town digitally.



