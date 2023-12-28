News
Akuyaku Reijo Tensei Oji-san Manga Listed With Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for the Wing Nerima manga cafe posted a photo on Thursday, showing the upcoming sixth compiled book volume of Michiro Ueyama's Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san (The Middle-Aged Man that Reincarnated as a Villainess) manga, which reveals that the manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation. The volume will ship on January 4.
新刊入荷しました！！！#転生王女と天才令嬢#恋人以上友人未満#せふれ#悪役令嬢転生おじさん— wing練馬店 ウイング練馬店 (@NerimaWing) December 28, 2023
Ueyama launched the manga in Shonengahosha's Monthly Youngking Ours GH magazine in March 2020.
Ueyama's manga titles include Zoids and Tsumanuda Fight Town. Viz Media published Zoids in English, and JManga and Kadokawa's BookWalker manga website and app both released Tsumanuda Fight Town digitally.
Source: Wing Nerima Twitter account
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.