Azuma Takeshi, Noriyuki Fujisawa Launch Maokin ~Joshi-kō Kyōshi no Ore no Kintama ni Maō ga Yadotta Ken~ Manga

Kodansha 's YanMaga Web website launched a new manga by Takeshi Azuma and Noriyuki Fujisawa (also known as Mikado Muramasa ) titled Maokin ~Joshi-kō Kyōshi no Ore no Kintama ni Maō ga Yadotta Ken~ (Maokin: The Case of the Demon Who Dwelled in a Girls' School Teacher's Balls) on Thursday.

Image via Noriyuki Fujisawa's Twitter account © KODANSHA Ltd.

In the manga's story, a demon lord dwells in Nakata's balls, and if he ejaculates, the demon lord will be unleashed and the world will be destroyed. Nakata is tested to his limit when the students at the all-girls' school where he teaches gets manipulated by magic and try to seduce him. The world's fate now lies on Nakata's shoulders and his balls.

Azuma's Denpa Kyōshi - He Is a Ultimate Teacher ( Ultimate Otaku Teacher ) manga launched in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in late 2011, and ended in March 2017. Shogakukan shipped the manga's 26th and final volume in April 2017. The manga inspired two anime commercials in 2012 and 2013, and a 24-episode television anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in April 2015. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and also streamed the show dubbed in English. Funimation released the series on two Blu-ray Disc and DVD combo packs in November 2016 and March 2017.

Azuma launched the Chrono Ma:gia: Mugen no Haguruma (Infinite Gears) manga alongside Homura Kawamoto and Hikaru Mono in October 2018, and ended it in August 2019 with five volumes. The manga adapts GungHo Online Entertainment 's digital card game Chrono Ma:gia .

Azuma launched the Isekai Chef to Saikyō Bōshoku Hime (The Otherworld Chef and the Strongest Princess of Gluttony) manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in April 2021. The series ended in February 2022.

Fujisawa drew the manga adaptation of Ougyo Kawagishi 's Juken no Hime no Overkill: Tokkuni Life wa Rei nanoni (Overkill of the Princess' Cursed Sword: Even though Life Was Already at Zero) novel series, which launched in Shogakukan 's Yawaraka Spirits website in August 2021, and ended in June 2022.

Source: YanMaga Web