Kinnikuman Perfect Origin-Hen Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals Cast Members Mamoru Miyano, Akira Kamiya

The official website for the upcoming Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Hen (Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc, or literally, Kinnikuman Perfect Chо̄jin/Superhuman Origin Arc) anime announced on Friday that Mamoru Miyano will star as Kinnikuman and Akira Kamiya will play both Mayumi Kinniku and Prince Kamehame. Kamiya was the original voice of Kinnikuman in previous anime adaptations. The website unveiled visuals and the first promotional video featuring the cast's voices:

The cast includes:

Mamoru Miyano as Kinnikuman

Akira Kamiya as Mayumi Kinniku

Akira Kamiya as Prince Kamehame

©2023 ゆでたまご/集英社・キン肉マン製作委員会

The television anime will premiere in 2024.The arc is named after the 2011 revival manga's arc of the same name.

Akira Sato ( Release the Spyce ) is directing the anime at Production I.G Makoto Fukami ( Psycho-Pass , 2016 Berserk ) is in charge of the series scripts. Hirotaka Marufuji ( Lupin the 3rd Part 6 ) is designing the characters. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Naruto Shippūden ) is composing the music.

The new anime commemorates the 40th anniversary of the original television anime, which premiered in April 1983.

The manga creator duo known as Yudetamago resumed their original Kinnikuman wrestling manga as a free web manga in 2011. The creators went back to their first 1979 Kinnikuman storyline and continued where they last left the story in 1987. The original manga has inspired various television anime series and films. Yudetamago previously published a Kinnikuman one-shot manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in 2015, and then published a one-shot in Weekly Shonen Jump for the first time in 11 years in June 2019. The manga's 83rd compiled book volume shipped in Japan on September 29.

Toy figures of Kinnikuman were imported into the United States under the " M.U.S.C.L.E " brand name in the 1980s. Viz Media then released Takashi Shimada and Yoshinori Nakai 's Kinnikuman Nisei - Second Generations manga sequel in North America as Ultimate Muscle: The Kinnikuman Legacy , and 4Kids Entertainment broadcast the anime adaptation on television.