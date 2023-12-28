Ragna Crimson Anime 2nd Part's Promo Video Reveals saji's Opening Song

The official website for the television anime of Daiki Kobayashi 's Ragna Crimson manga revealed the "Hito Ryū Sensō-hen" (Human Dragon War Arc) promotional video for the anime's second cours (quarter of a year) on Thursday. The video reveals and previews the opening song "Kannōsei Liberation" (Cerebral Liberation) by saji .

© 小林大樹／SQUARE ENIX・「ラグナクリムゾン」製作委員会

cours

The series' secondwill premiere in Japan on January 13 on theandchannels at 25:00 JST (effectively, January 14 at 1:00 a.m. JST). It will then air on. The anime will stream in Japan at an earlier time on January 13 at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 14 at 12 midnight JST), on the, andstreaming services.

The first cours premiered on September 30 on Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS11 with a one-hour first episode. HIDIVE is streaming the anime.

Ken Takahashi ( Butlers x Battlers , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya 3rei!! ) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK. , and Deco Akao ( Amanchu! , Arakawa Under the Bridge , Noragami ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts. Shinpei Aoki (key animator for Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya franchise ) is designing the characters. Kōji Fujimoto ( Sus4 Inc. ) and Osamu Sasaki are composing the music. The band ulma sound junction performs the first opening theme song "ROAR."

Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series.

Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Dragon hunters: warriors armed with special silver weapons who kill their prey for bounty. Lowest among their ranks is Ragna, who forms an improbable partnership with the young genius Leonica, a master dragon slayer with more kills to her name than almost any other. All Ragna wants is to stay by Leonica's side, but his dream is shattered by an attack from the deadliest dragon imaginable…

Kobayashi launched the manga in Gangan Joker in March 2017. Square Enix had announced in April 2021 that the manga was nearing its "final battle," and the manga entered its final arc with the 11th volume, which shipped in August 2022.