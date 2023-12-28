Servamp Manga Ends With 23rd Volume

22nd, 23rd volume release next year

The 21st compiled book volume of'smanga revealed on Monday that the manga will end with its 23rd volume. The 22nd and 23rd volume will release next year.

The manga entered its climax in its 20th volume.

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in North America, and the company describes the story:

When a stray black cat named Kuro crosses Mahiru Shirota's path, the high school freshman's life will never be the same again. Kuro is, in fact, no ordinary feline, but a servamp: a servant vampire. While Mahiru's personal philosophy is one of non-intervention, he soon becomes embroiled in an ancient, altogether surreal conflict between vampires and humans.

Tanaka launched the series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine in 2011. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's 19th volume on October 17.

The manga inspired a television anime in July 2016, and Funimation streamed the series with English subtitles and an English dub.

The manga more recently inspired a stage play adaptation that ran in November to December 2020.

Source: Servamp volume 21





