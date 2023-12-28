Tales of Wedding Rings Authors Hope to End Manga by 15th Volume

Series launched in 2014; inspiring upcoming January anime

Tales of Wedding Rings

Maybe

The 14th compiled book volume of's) manga revealed on Monday that the manga duohopes to end the manga by its 15th volume, if all goes as planned.

The manga entered its climax in August 2021.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

When Satou's best friend, Hime, tells him that she's moving, he decides to follow. After crashing her wedding in another world, he ends up as the groom when she suddenly kisses him! Prophecy states that her husband is destined to be the Ring King-a hero of immense power who will save the world from the Abyssal King! Is Satou up for the challenge, or is his new marriage going to end before it even begins?

The creator duo Maybe launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in March 2014. Yen Press released the manga's 13th volume on December 12. Crunchyroll previously released the manga in English digitally beginning in 2015, until it ended its manga service on December 11. The manga is inspiring an upcoming television anime that will premiere on January 6. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Maybe 's completed Dusk maiden of Amnesia manga inspired a television anime in 2012. Their To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts ( Katsute Kami Datta Kemono-tachi e ) manga also inspired a television anime in July 2019. Vertical Comics is publishing the manga in English.

