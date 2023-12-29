Blue Giant Explorer, Chainsaw Man, The Fable, More Manga Nominated for Angoulême

15 total manga nominated across 5 categories

The 51st Angoulême International Comics Festival has announced its nominations, and the competition has nominated the following manga for its Official Selection (Best Comic) award:

Moto Hagio 's The Poe Clan volume 1, Takao Saito 's Confidences D'une Prostituée ( Shōfu Naomi Yawa ), Henry Yoshitaka Kiyama 's Four Japanese in San Francisco 1904-1924 ( The Four Immigrants Manga ), and Yoshiharu Tsuge 's Desire in the Rain (Works 1981-1985) are nominated in the Heritage Selection category.

The following manga are also nominated in the Youth Selection category: Naoe 's Tokyo Aliens volume 5, Hiromu Arakawa 's Daemons of the Shadow Realm volume 1, and Shinya Komatsu 's Afternoon Yawns ( Gogo no Akubi ) volume 1.

Hayao Miyazaki 's Shuna's Journey manga is nominated for the "Sélection Eco-Fauve Raja" award (for works dealing with ecological issues).

Asumiko Nakamura 's Utsubora volume 2 is nominated for the "Sélection Fauve Polar SCNF Voyageurs" award (for crime and thriller works).

No manga were nominated for the "Fauve des Lycéens Selection" award (for high schoolers).

The Angoulême Festival will run from January 24-28 in the Angoulême area of France. The festival launched in 1974 as an event celebrating comics from countries throughout the world.