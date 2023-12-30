Amazon Prime Video Launches Ads in U.S. on January 29

Service begins running ads in U.K, Germany, Canada on February 5

Deadline reported on Tuesday that's Prime Video streaming service will start running advertisements for subscribers in the United States excluding Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Mariana Islands on January 29. It will begin running ads in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada on February 5.

It will launch ads in France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia later in 2024.

There will not be ads on content purchased or rented.

The company is offering an ad-free subscription tier for an additional US$2.99 per month on top of the base subscription fee.

Representatives of the company stated that the streaming service aims “to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers.” The company further stated that the ad revenue will enable it to continue investing in content.

Amazon raised the annual subscription price of its Amazon Prime service from US$119 to US$139 and its monthly subscription price from US$12.99 to US$14.99 in February 2022. The company had stated at the time that it planned to triple the amount of original shows and movies that debut on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service.

Source: Deadline (Tom Tapp)