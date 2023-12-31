Angel's Drop's Chizuna Nakajima Launches New 'Toilet Fantasy Comedy' Manga

Elf-Sensei no Toire wa Doko Desu ka? serializes on January 26

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Cune magazine revealed on Wednesday that Chizuna Nakajima will launch a new series Elf-Sensei no Toire wa Doko Desu ka? (Where is the Elf Teacher's Toilet?) in the March issue on January 26.

Image via Comic Cune's Twitter © Chizuna Nakajima, Kadokawa

The story revolves around an elf teaching trainee from another world who finds she can only relieve herself in the lush forest.

Nakajima launched the Jitensha no Onee-san (The Bicycle Lady) manga in Comic Cune in September 2019 and ended it in September 2020. Kadokawa published two volumes for the manga.

Nakajima launched the Angel's Drop ( Tenshi no Drop ) comedy manga on Holp Shuppan 's Flex Comix Blood site in 2011, but after Flex Comix Blood shut down a year later, the manga moved to the Comic Meteor website. The manga ended in December 2013. The manga inspired a television anime special from director Kōji Itō and the anime studio AIC Frontier in 2013.

Source: Comic Cune February issue





