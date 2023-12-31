Mayu Minase's Itonami Itonamezu Manga Ends With 10th Volume

Final volume ships in August

Image via Amazon Japan © Mayu Minase, Futabasha

The ninth volume of Mayu Minase 's Itonami Itonamezu manga revealed on Wednesday the series will end with the 10th volume in August.

The series follows the love story of an innocent young man as he has a fateful encounter with the delicate woman working at the bentō store. The inexperienced couple skips everything in between and heads straight to marriage.

Minase launched the series in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine in October 2018. It was also published on the Comic Seymour digital publishing platform. Futabasha shipped the eighth compiled book volume on April 27.

Minase launched the DON'T COUNT YOUR TANUKIS manga in Futabasha 's Manga Action , where it ran from 2013-2016. Azuki licensed the series in English in July. Futabasha shipped the ninth compiled book volume in December 2016.

