The Super Mario Bros. Movie Nominated for CBS Family Film and TV Awards

26th annual Family Film and TV Awards nominates title for Best Animated Family Film

© 2022 Nintendo and Universal Studios

' Family Film and TV Awards nominatedfor Best Animated Family Film in its 26th annual awards. The film is nominated alongside, and. The awards ceremony will be held on January 27.

The 2023 Saturn Awards nominated The Super Mario Bros. Movie for Best Animated Film. The 81st Golden Globe Awards nominated the film for Best Motion Picture - Animated category.

The film opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5. The film now has a worldwide earning of US$1,361,367,353.

The film was the highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide until Greta Gerwig's Barbie film surpassed it. The film is the highest-earning video game adaptation in history. The film is the #3 all-time highest-earning animated film worldwide. It is the #17 highest-earning film of all time.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened in Japan on April 28, and it sold 1.276 million tickets and earned 1.843 billion yen (about US$13.54 million) in its first three days. The film is the highest-grossing foreign film in Japan in 2023.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the film, with a script by Matthew Fogel . The movie's English voice cast includes Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, respectively. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Princess Peach. Jack Black voices Bowser.

Other cast members include Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike . Charles Martinet , who has voiced Mario and many other Nintendo characters in games, also voices "surprise cameos" in the film.

Source: Deadline (Lynette Rice)