Fate/Samurai Remnant Game Gets DLC in February

Game launched in Japan on September 28 for PS5, PS4, PC via Steam,Switch

Koei Tecmo revealed on Monday the action RPG Fate/Remnant is getting three DLC, with the first "Record's Fragment: Keian Command Championship" DLC coming out in February.

English Trailer

Japanese Trailer

Players who purchase the DLC season pass will receive the Hallowed Relic Sword Mountings bonus item.

The game launched in Japan on September 28, and on September 29 outside of Japan. The game is available worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam , and Nintendo Switch. Type-Moon is supervising the project, and Aniplex is collaborating on its production.

Koei Tecmo America describes the game's story:

The 4th year of the Keian Era, Edo Period. It has been several decades since the end of a turbulent, blood-soaked era. People were enjoying peace and tranquility. But, a battle between seven pairs of Masters and Servants is about to begin, as the "Waxing Moon Ritual" unfolds in the shadows. Miyamoto Iori, a young man in Asakusa, finds himself caught in the violence of a Holy Grail War.

Rei Wataru , the artist for Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Pseudo-Singularity III (which features Miyamoto Musashi as a central character), designed the characters. Hikaru Sakurai ( Steampunk visual novel series) and Yuichiro Higashide ( Tokyo Babel ), who have both written scenarios for Fate/Grand Order , supervised the game's story. CloverWorks animated the game's intro video.