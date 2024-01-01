Kotoki Ichi Announces Hana ni Kamiguse Manga

Series launches February 2

The February issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine revealed on Thursday that Kotoko Ichi will launch a new manga titled Hana ni Kamiguse (Flower Biting Habit) in the March issue on February 2.

Image via Kotoko Ichi's Twitter © Kotoko Ichi

The magazine teases the series with the line: "Drowning in the character gap of the polite boy, a primal love with a 'sweet beast.'"

Ichi ended her Kaoru Watashi ni Kiss Shite. manga in August. The series launched in Nakayoshi in March 2022. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on December 25.

Ichi launched the Senya no Kiss de Kimi wo Koroshite (I'll Kill You With a Thousand Night's Kisses) manga in Kadokawa 's Asuka magazine in September 2021.

Ichi and Hana Kagami ended their Stellar Witch LIP☆S ( Majo Kaitō LIP☆S ) manga in June 2021. They launched the manga in Nakayoshi in October 2019. Kodansha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in July 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is digitally publishing the manga in English.