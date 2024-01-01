Yūsuke Murata Reveals More Animated Videos for Zaiyuki Anime Project

The official Twitter account of One-Punch Man and Eyeshield 21 manga artist Yūsuke Murata began streaming a series of four new videos for his Zaiyuki anime project with Village Studio on Saturday.

Murata posted the anime project's first part in two separate tweets on March 6, without audio and English subtitles. The anime project's first part shows Zaiyuki, a young kappa (Japanese mythical creature), who doesn't act like one: he doesn't know how to swim, he always loses in sumo matches, and he hates cucumbers. He tries to redeem his worth as a kappa by waging his all in a lottery, and winning the grand prize of a package tour to India. But he gets into trouble as soon as he arrives at the airport.

Murata posted on Twitter a teaser video the anime project on February 24.

Murata directed and animated a 107-second One-Punch Man anime short in September 2021, also with Village Studio .

Murata and web manga creator ONE launched the One-Punch Man manga on Shueisha 's free " Tonari no Young Jump " website in 2012. The series is a remake of ONE 's original web manga of the same name. Viz Media is releasing the series digitally as part of its its Weekly Shonen Jump subscription, and is also releasing the series in print.

Viz Media released all 37 volumes of Murata and Riichirou Inagaki 's Eyeshield 21 manga in North America. The manga inspired a 145-episode television anime series in 2005-2008, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video in 2010-2011. Crunchyroll is streaming the series online.