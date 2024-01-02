Gushing Over Magical Girls Anime Streams Episode 1 Preview

BDSM magical girl anime premieres later tonight

The official website for the television anime of Akihiro Ononaka 's Gushing Over Magical Girls ( Mahō Shōjo ni Akogarete ) manga posted a preview video for the anime's first episode on Wednesday. The preview features clips from the first episode, as well as Utena ( Fūka Izumi ) introducing the show's premise. (The character Haruka, played by Kaori Maeda , wryly remarks that Utena is simply reciting the story introduction from the show's website.)

The anime will premiere on thechannel on January 3 at 11:30 p.m. JST (9:30 a.m. EST), and it will also run on, and. The anime will have three different versions: the TV broadcast version, the "gushing" version on streaming services, and the "ultra-gushing" version on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The TV broadcast version will censor the audio and visuals, the "gushing" version will censor the audio and some of the visuals, and the "ultra-gushing" version will not censor either.

HIDIVE will stream the anime as it airs in Japan, and will have the series' "gushing" version available for streaming.

The anime's main cast includes:

J-Novel Club licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Hi, I'm Hiiragi Utena. I'm a normal magical-girl-loving middle school girl—or at least I was, but then some talking mascot showed up out of the blue and cast a spell on me! Now's my chance to join my beloved magical girls as...a villain? Hang on, something's wrong with my outfit! This can't be happening! Watch this shy magical-girl fan transform into a sadistic dominatrix! When good and evil collide, who will be the one to submit?!

Ononaka launched the ongoing manga in 2019 in Takeshobo 's Manga Life Storia magazine. After the magazine ceased publication, the manga moved to the magazine's Storia Dash website.

