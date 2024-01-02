Ryo Minenami's Boy's Abyss Manga to End This Year

Manga author Ryo Minenami posted a New Year greeting on her X/Twitter account on Monday, along with the announcement that her Boy's Abyss ( Shōnen no Abyss ) manga will end this year.

Reiji's life is as miserable as the small town he can't escape. The most interesting thing that's ever happened there is a double suicide down by the river. Does Reiji have any power over his fate, or will he too fall into the abyss?

Reiji's mother is checked out, he's stuck caring for his grandmother with dementia, and his childhood friend treats him like a lackey. Then beautiful, big-city pop star Nagi miraculously shows up working the counter at the local convenience store. Reiji is starstruck. When she offers him the ultimate way out of his claustrophobic existence, will he succumb to temptation…?