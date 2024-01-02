World Trigger Manga Takes 1-Month Hiatus Due to Author's Health

Manga will return in February

© Daisuke Ashihara, Shueisha

The official X/Twitter account for'smanga announced on December 28 that the manga will take a break in the February 2024 issue of'smagazine, which will ship on Thursday, due to the author's poor physical health. The manga is scheduled to return in the March issue, which will ship on February 2.

The manga last took a break in the magazine's September 2023 issue, and returned in the October 2023 issue.

The series also took several breaks in 2021, and it took four more breaks in 2022.

Ashihara debuted the World Trigger manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issues before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018. The manga's 26th compiled book volume shipped on June 2.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both publish the series simultaneously in English digitally. Viz Media also publishes the manga in print.

The first World Trigger television anime season from Toei Animation premiered in October 2014, followed by a sequel season in October 2015. Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub of the anime in February 2020. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The third season of the anime premiered in October 2021 on TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan. The second and third seasons also have an English dub.

The series' first stage play adaptation ran in November to December 2021. The second stage play ran in August 2022, and the third stage play ran in August 2023. The fourth stage play, which will adapt the "Galopoula Invasion" arc, will run in October and November 2024 in Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka.