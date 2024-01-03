×
News
Pumpkin Night Manga's 3rd Arc Begins on January 17

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga's 2nd part ended on December 6

Image via Amazon Japan
© Masaya Hokazono, Seima Taniguchi, Line Comics
The LINE Manga app announced on Wednesday that the third part of Masaya Hokazono and Seima Taniguchi's Pumpkin Night manga will start on January 17.

The manga's second part ended on December 6. The series briefly went on hiatus in May 2021 and returned in July that same year.

The manga's story begins when a girl named Akemi Nakatani is followed by someone named "Pumpkin Night" on social media, and receives a threatening private message right before being murdered while talking to a friend on the phone. Her friend, a boy named Kazuya Makino, is Pumpkin Night's next target. It turns out that Pumpkin Night's true identity is Naoko Kirino, a girl bullied from childhood who has escaped from a mental institution to take revenge on her bullies.

Hokazono and Taniguchi launched the manga in the LINE Manga app in 2016. LINE Digital Frontier published the manga's seventh compiled book volume (image right) in October 2022. Hokazono and Nao Kurebayashi launched the Naoko ~Pumpkin Night Gaiden~ manga prequel in LINE Manga in June 2020.

Hokazono serialized the Inugami manga in Kodansha's Afternoon magazine from 1996 to 2002 with 14 volumes. Hokazono later drew a new version of the manga with modifications titled Inugami Kai for 10 volumes. Manga Planet is publishing Hokazono's Inugami Kai and Doctor Mordrid manga in English.

Source: LINE Manga

